Finally, I chose to get this Hunter Bell maxi dress reshaped to suit my style. While the dress, which was kindly gifted from their PR, is meant to be oversized, I wanted it to be more fitted around the bodice. So after filling in the details of what I wanted on Sojo, it came back to me a brand new dress that I'm obsessed with. So excited to wear this to my next summer night out. I'll definitely be altering more of my clothes, stat. Cost via Sojo: £24.