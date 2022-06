Not all fast-fashion garments are made equal. The materials that a piece of clothing is made with will tell you a lot about its quality and how it’s been made. Plastic is intrinsically tied to the fashion industry — over 60% of clothes are made from petroleum-based plastic fibres. Coming in forms like nylon, acrylic, polyester, and spandex, these garments are not biodegradable, can't be recycled, and will most likely exist in landfill indefinitely. They also release plastic microfibres plastic that can end up in the ocean via your washing machine. A 2016 study found that 700,000 microplastic fibres can be released into the environment from a single washing cycle.