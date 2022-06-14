Putting 24 hours between myself and the objects of my longing has stopped many of my impulsive splurges. Looking at why we spend can tell us a lot about the way we treat or distract ourselves. Maybe you’ve had a really good day, or a really bad day. Whatever the case, if you really want the clothing item, surely you’ll still want it after 24 hours. This small barrier puts a stop to the instant dopamine hit that’s gained from a few clicks towards an online shopping cart.