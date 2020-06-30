‘Solving’ Fast Fashion Isn’t A Plus-Size Responsibility

“One woman told me ‘plus sizes just don’t sell for us, so we don’t keep stock above an 18 usually.’ Another told me ‘there just aren’t many plus size people around so we end up having to get whatever we can’t sell taken to landfill.’ All of my clothes were between sizes 22 - 26. I know for a fact that there are plenty of plus-size people around, but I also know that fat folks are so used to not being catered to in stores that many of us don’t even try shopping IRL anymore.”