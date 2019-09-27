Which is why we make sure we know our workers by name and build a really good relationship. We had worked with women’s charities before Birdsong, and their funding was being cut under austerity. So we researched and found that NGOs were making things, because some of these women had fantastic artisan skills but so many barriers to work. Our supply chain is very different even to other sustainable brands', really. We went to our screen-printer’s son’s wedding, and our meetings will basically just be having a cuppa at their house!