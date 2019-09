People are coming around to the fact that fashion is a feminist issue, but it’s not just the sizeism and body policing that causes damage. Around 80% of garment workers worldwide – that's millions of people – are women and girls aged 18-35. Just like you and me. It’s easy to forget when a parcel arrives on your doorstep that it's not been beamed down by generous aliens with impeccable taste. That garment you’re holding came into being at the hands of another woman. She was probably your age, a woman of colour, and not particularly well treated. As an activist, that’s not a thought I could easily sit with.