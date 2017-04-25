Today, Fashion Revolution, the global movement calling for greater transparency, sustainability and ethics in the fashion industry, has released a thought-provoking, striking short film entitled Loved Clothes Last, focusing on the issue of mass consumption and waste.
The film, directed by Balthazar Klarwein and produced by Feel Films, stars model Angelina Jesson, captured in a disturbing dystopian reality where landfill and decay meet everyday life, the result of decades of mindless overproduction and incessant consumption. The powerful film poses the question: when will we slow down and accept a future where we all understand the importance of loving, and keeping, our clothes for longer?
The film concludes with a call to action to cherish and look after our clothes, rather than buy cheaply and carelessly. With the hashtag #LovedClothesLast, it encourages viewers to understand how small actions can benefit the planet, reduce landfill mass and ultimately create a more meaningful relationship with the things we choose to buy.
"It may not seem so at the start, but this film is about love," Orsola de Castro, Founder and Creative Director of Fashion Revolution explained to Refinery29. "The crisis we face after years of mass production and accelerated consumption will affect us all, so close to home: in our landfills, our water supplies, our oceans. And the clothes we wear are partly responsible for it.
"Fashion Revolution believes that one of the solutions is that of emotionally engaging with the things we buy – buying a little less, and loving a whole lot more. And finding your own way to keep clothes longer, caring for them better, and investing in quality, in the things you buy, and in the lives of the people who make them."
Feel Films producer Bona Orakwue added, “It’s been such an honour to collaborate with Fashion Revolution, whose work is so innovative and so important. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together on this extraordinary project.”
Watch Loved Clothes Last below:
