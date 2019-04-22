12 Brands Working On Making Our Wardrobes More Ethical

Over the past few years there has been a significant shift in the image of conscious fashion, with brands big and small pledging to produce clothing that is both ethically made and beautifully designed.
Slowly but surely, the fashion industry is being held responsible for its impact on human life and the environment. This is thanks, in part, to international designers like committed vegan Stella McCartney – whose fabric innovation, sleek designs and cool collaborations were reinventing cruelty-free fashion way before the mainstream cottoned on – as well as the influence of the internet in spreading activism and raising awareness around our consumer habits.
Shopping ethically can be problematic; when prices are higher due to better production and people morally judge you for shopping on the high street, it becomes a class issue. Meanwhile fast fashion's promises of supply chain transparency and one-off sustainable capsule collections don't remedy its burning of waste products or endless supply of garments.
However, a growing number of small, independent brands are creating clothes you’ll want to wear while implementing fairness every step of the way. And while fast fashion brands have a long, long way to go to overhaul their damaging and dangerous practices, more are making positive changes.
From feminist and Photoshop-free platforms to brands working with global artisans to keep traditional craft alive, here’s our roundup of where to go to make your wardrobe more conscious in 2019.