Will ‘Swishing’ Be 2020’s Biggest Fashion Sustainability Trend?

Naturally, Kelly has racked up some handy tips over the years. "If you’re doing a public swap, you will always need more help to set up than you think," she advises. "It’s important that these are clothes you would feel comfortable lending your friend, so make sure there’s a good standard and that everything is clean. How many clothes is always a question, too. I would recommend that if you bring five items, you take five items. We had a check-in desk for clothes as well, so that we could quality-check everything." This might sound daunting but local waste authorities are often happy to help.