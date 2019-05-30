Can Rental Fashion Make Our Wardrobes More Sustainable?

While HURR and By Rotation are open to all, the nature of peer-to-peer rental could potentially result in a lack of diversity in sizing, which in turn becomes cyclical without action for change. HURR founder, Victoria Prew recognises this as a potential barrier and is taking measures to rectify it. She told Refinery29: "Building our supply side is difficult to get right, across both style and size. We’ve taken a proactive stance on inviting 'plus size' models to join the platform, and we’re currently in discussion with a number of key public figures who will act as ambassadors for the site for diversity across age, background and size. The vast majority of our members are everyday women, using HURR to change up their work wardrobes and everyday outfits." Kabra agrees: "We completely appreciate that more needs to be done in order to make a variety of sizes available, and we continue to approach potential users that demonstrate our stance on this – I am hopeful that some will convert to sharing with us."