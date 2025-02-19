10 NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trends You Can Start Wearing Now

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Without fail, every six months, New York Fashion Week brings us innovative designs, swoon-worthy street style outfit inspo, and memorable moments. The autumn/winter 2025 show season season was no exception.
There were many celebratory milestones this year, from brands like Brandon Maxwell and Tia Adeola celebrating 10-year anniversaries to Christopher John Rogers returning to the calendar for the first time in five years and names like Alexis Bittar and Vettese making their NYFW debuts. Several fashion houses also threw in a few fun celebrity surprises (see: Lisa Rinna modeling for Jane Wade and Sarita Choudhury for Kallmeyer).
Amidst all of these happenings, there were, of course, the clothes, presented via runways and presentations, and fashion trends we should expect to see half a year from now. But fashion enthusiasts don’t have to wait until then to embrace these styles. Shoppers can start shopping and wearing these trends now. Ahead, the the 10 standout NYFW trends — across outerwear, eveningwear, and accessories — that will be everywhere come next autumn and winter.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Eveningwear Suiting
During a year that’s promising challenges, designers presented power suits as part of their new collections. But, while there were plenty of workwear two-piece styles on the runways, several brands went further, creating menswear-inspired styles perfect for eveningwear — offering partywear alternatives to dresses. From sparkling suits at Sergio Hudson and Bronx & Banco and patterned ones at LaQuan Smith and Tanner Fletcher to ones featuring statement brooches at Carolina Herrera and Alice + Olivia, these looks are fit for taking care of business.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Side Fringe
Fringe was responsible for a lot of movement, flounce, and drama this Fashion Week. While the likes of leather and rhinestone fringe dangled from many dresses and blouses, it was the decorative threads cascading down only one side of garments that made the most impact on the runways. Kobi Halperin debuted a dress coat decked out with a gold fringe scarf draped over one shoulder, while Christopher John Rogers had fabric scrap-like fringe flouncing from the sides of collars and waistbands. On the accessory front, fringe was seen on earrings (Fforme), belts (Kallmeyer), and bags (Lafayette 148).
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Chartreuse
The autumn/winter 2025 shows and presentations brought us typical moody hues like burgundy, chocolate brown, navy, and dark grey. But there were also some unexpectedly bright hues like dusty blue, fiery red, and vibrant chartreuse that lit up the otherwise gloomy New York winter. From several head-to-toe LaPointe looks to an Aknvas romper and matching sock ensemble, several iterations of the vivid yellow-green hue added colour to Fashion Week. As if to make a case that chartreuse works just as well for casual daytime outfits as elevated eveningwear, Aiste Hong presented elegant shawls, coats, and gowns and Sandy Liang presented playful bows, bags, and boots.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Furry Coats
Whether you saw them on the runways or on the streets outside of them, furry coats (particularly in various shades of chocolate brown and Mocha Mousse) were everywhere and cemented themselves as a major winter outerwear trend (yes, once again). Classic longline styles were the focal point of many looks across designers like Anna Sui, Dennis Basso, and Kim Shui. But there were other silhouettes, too: From an ultra-shaggy coat at Altuzarra to a plush leopard-print coat at Prabal Gurung, these pieces guarantee it will be one cosy winter.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Puffy Sleeves & Shoulder Pads
Keep your enemies an arm’s length away with puffy sleeves or sharp shoulder pads next autumn and winter. Several designers embraced ultra-puffy shoulders (Collina Strada) and flouncy sleeves (Christian Cowan and Meruert Tolegen), on dresses and blouses. Meanwhile, others like Thom Browne showcased super-dramatic shoulder pads on blazers and trench coats that made a statement, and practically said: “Don’t stand too close to me.”
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Leopard Print Accessories
You may be happy to learn that leopard print is not going anywhere in the latter part of 2025. While you can never go wrong with a leopard-print coat (a look that was spotted in several collections during NYFW), we loved the whimsy leopard-printed accessories like the detachable collar, frilly scarf, or bag charm seen at brands like Anna Sui, Aknvas, Kobi Halperin, and Veronica Beard.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Elevated Hoods
The autumn/winter 2025 shows were big on practicality (especially with styles intended for taking on frigid weather). In keeping with that theme, hoods were ubiquitous. But not just any sweatshirt hoods. Whether they were attached to evening gowns (seen through Bronx & Banco and Norma Kamali) or capes (Christian Siriano and Collina Strada) or styled under elegant outerwear (Simkhai), the addition provided that extra oomph of drama on otherwise simple looks. Another take on the head covering was seen via embellished caps and balaclavas (already a major trend from seasons past) from the likes of Luar, Jane Wade, and Meruert Tolegen.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Jackets With Capes
You heard it here first: The next iteration of the scarf coat is… the cape jacket. Ulla Johnson, Altazarra, Heirlome, and Kellmeyer brought us perhaps the most popular iteration: camel-coloured, trench-inspired styles. But there were also jackets and coats with shiny, puffy, and pleated capes from Taottao and 5000. Whether you desire a cape that fully encapsulates your shoulders, dramatically drapes across your torso, or sways behind you, the wide range of designs promise that there will be plenty of outerwear iterations to pick from come next cold-weather season.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Sweaters For Styling
Whether draped over the shoulders (instead of a jacket), tied around the waist (in lieu of a belt) and necks (in place of a scarf), or held by the models (as a bag), sweaters and cardigans were the preferred styling element from designers and brands like Coach, Derek Lam, Lingua Franca, Melke, and Adeam. To replicate the apparel-as-accouterment trend, just add an extra sweater over your winter look, then throw it on when you get chilly.
NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Trend: Oversized Turtleneck Collars
Oversized statement collars have been dominating the fashion zeitgeist for the past few years — and we continued to see the trend this season. But what stood out more than in seasons past was the multitude of oversized turtleneck-like collars — perfect for keeping the cold at bay. These neck-shielding, chin-grazing collars were predominately spotted on outerwear and knits, from brands like Khaite, TWP, FForme, and Tory Burch. For those looking for a touch more, there were utilitarian collars from Jane Wade and Alutzarra that featured buckles, buttons, and zippers.
