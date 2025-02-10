It’s early February, which means our bodies (and minds) are officially over the winter chill and dreary skies. But, thankfully, New York Fashion Week — and its flurry of eye-catching street style looks — is here to lift our moods. From February 6 to 11, the most fashion-forward creators, celebrities, designers, editors, and industry insiders are taking to the NYC streets.
And by the looks coming out of the New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2025 shows, they are dressing to impress — or at least leave a mark on our IG feeds. The wide array of street style outfits offer a fresh, inviting perspective on how we’ll be able to wear the year’s budding trends moving into spring. Wondering how to experiment with suiting, all-monochrome looks, and infuse colour into your wardrobe? There’s a NYFW street style look ready to give you some inspo. So, keep scrolling to discover some of our favourites.