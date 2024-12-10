This is a lot to ask from a brown. Then again, I can’t think of a better colour to stoke the appetite. So much of our food is naturally brown, from our great grains to our best breads. (My husband likes to joke that his favourite meal is “tasty brown mush,” referring to roasted vegetables and couscous. This colour is very much in line with that.) Mocha Mousse isn’t meaty but rather a plant-based hue, one that mainly calls to mind sweet rather than savory dishes. It’s a nutty brown, the colour of flaky almond pastries and warm, wintry drinks — almost the exact match for a cup of Swiss Miss.