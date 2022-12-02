According to Eiseman, there was little debate over this year’s colour. The team knew that they needed a brighter colour, something lively and warm. The Pantone representatives I talked to stressed the exuberance, lightness, and “fun” of the colour, as well as its androgynous applications. While I would hesitate to call Viva Magenta entirely gender-neutral, it’s not saddled with too many pieces of cultural baggage. It’s an expressive color that draws the eye, and perhaps Pantone chose it because it felt like just the right amount of wild. Bright, but not bloody, pretty but not overly feminine or shockingly sexy, warm but definitely not hot. Pantone also described the 2023 choice as a “nuanced colour,” more complicated than some of their previous selections, like the Classic Blue of 2020.