Whether you’re more of a bodycon girl or prefer a silky co-ord or a head-to-toe statement look, going dark brown for autumn and winter nights out is a great way to spice up your going-out looks. Just like your chocolate-y brown coat, an evening number in this hue screams luxury without the luxury price tag. While this sheer Diesel dress from the Spring/Summer 2024 runway is sure to turn heads, designers like Marine Serre, Fendi, and Carolina Hererra also got in on the dark brown fun with slightly less revealing numbers.