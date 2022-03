Our Fashion Editor Makes A Case For Chocolate Brown, This Season’s It Colour

Lately I've found myself wearing a lot of brown and feeling extra boujee because of it. I'm not talking about just any brown. From my cognac faux leather coat from Aritzia to my dark croc Topshop boots , I'm talking about the frothy, chocolatey, mocha brown that only the best baristas and espresso machines can make. It's the brown you associate with style and sophistication, not your nan's old basics or stiff, dowdy office wear. Chocolate brown is the colour of the season and I'm 100% here for it.