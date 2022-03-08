5 Trends From Paris Fashion Week That Are Already All Over TikTok

As fashion month comes to a close with the Autumn/Winter ‘22 shows at Paris Fashion Week, during these last few days we have been treated to collections from some of today’s most talked about houses including Balenciaga, Marine Serre, Off-White and Saint Laurent, who all gave us a peek into the trends likely to take fashion by storm this year.
And you best believe there were tons of trends on the Paris runways that have already been spotted on TikTok. So don't be nervous. From lackadaisically layered knits to dresses over trousers and daring oblique cutouts, here are five trends from Paris Fashion Week that TikTokers are already showing you how to wear.
Oblique Cutouts
Cutouts have been on the rise over the last year, from cute moon crescents to the more controversial "ovary pants", and this season's Paris runways saw tons of oblique cutouts on display. While Coperni showcased a side-less blazer, Saint Laurent displayed a long-sleeve, full-length gown with just the sides cut out. This trend might seem a little precarious for everyday life but London-based creator @ambikadhr shows us that an oblique cutout can actually be v. cute. Check her in this dark green MITHRIDATE suit.
@ambikadhr feelin like the evil bug in its a bugs life #grwm #fashionweek ♬ TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins
Layered Knits
In pure Acne Studios fashion, their AW22 runway was filled with upcycled fabrics, patchwork styles and raw hems. One major trend to recreate immediately? Layered knits. Showcased by the Swedish brand with cropped jumpers, shawl-style layers and loose-fit dresses, this look isn't just stylish – it's hella practical considering we're still pulling out our winter jackets in March. Watch how @moxeb styles a cutout top and a vest.
Feathers
Add feathers to any look (on your opera gloves, perhaps?) and you've immediately upped the glam factor. This OTT detail was seen all over the Paris runways, from Elie Saab's extravagant co-ords and gowns to Rick Owens' futuristic feather sleeves to Rochas' all-black feather elements. And as @violetezedimora proves with this blue feathery number, we could all use that extra bit of glam in our lives this year.
@violetezedimora Reply to @michattwo0d 🦋🦋 #Fashion #londonfashionweek #blackcreators ♬ streets x needed me by adamusic - Adam Wright
Body Illusion Prints
When Olivier Rousteing sent models down his Balmain runway in body-illusion prints – shadows of breasts, chests, bellies and legs on both mens and womenswear pieces – it was show-stopping. This fairly new trend celebrates the human form in the most literal way by wearing it on display. Of course it's already been a hit on TikTok, with creators like @moeblackx stunting in this mesh gown from Spanish designer Syndical Chamber.
@moeblackx another draft of my fave dress ever bc i’m still bruised/swollen from my lips hehe #syndicalchamber #plussizedresses ♬ I think you dropped something my JAW - marineamor_
Dresses Over Trousers
Here with another trend from the Y2K archives: dresses on top of trousers. We know you're cringing but really consider this one – it can be super chic when styled right. Isabel Marant's AW22 dress-over-jeans look was the perfect example of this grungy-femme pairing, as was Courrèges' dress-over-wide-leg-trousers set. Over on TikTok you can see @readwritethrift pull off this style with ease and an enviable confidence. Ready to give it a go?
@readwritethrift Another ootd video! Styling a midi dress over jeans 🤔 #getdressedwithme #dressoverjeans #ChevroletGoodDeedsCupShuffle ♬ original sound - readwritethrift