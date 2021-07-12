From Whale Tails To Visible Ovaries: The Evolution Of The 2021 Cut-Out Trend

Essentially, fashion has taken a turn for the naked, with the oversized suits and nap dresses of 2020 being replaced with something a little (or a lot) more revealing now that pandemic restrictions have lessened and lockdowns are coming to an end. Finally, we can go out again, and in the process, show off the bodies we spent the last year-plus of COVID life protecting and learning to love. Cut-outs provide an easy way to do so. They also make showing off varying degrees of skin an option, with wearers being given the option to subtly display their shoulders (a great option for vaccine appointments!) or collarbones, or go all the way, leaving their entire midriffs or ovaries exposed. Pick your poison.