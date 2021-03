Marine Serre Makes A Case For Dressing Up To Go Grocery Shopping

While the brand’s autumn ‘19 collection saw accessories like face masks, balaclavas , gloves, and utility fanny packs — all things we strap on to protect ourselves today — the new collection has its sights set on what comes after vaccines are rolled out and the world begins to rebuild itself. And in turn, what people will be wearing. Hint: It involves band T-shirts from all the concerts we’ll be going to, stylish work attire for our eventual return to physical offices, and utility, well, everything, with big pockets and storage compartments on a variety of garments, from textured mini skirts to terry cloth vests.