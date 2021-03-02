Marine Serre Makes A Case For Dressing Up To Go Grocery Shopping

For its fall ‘21 collection, presented on the first day of Paris Fashion Week, fashion brand Marine Serre didn’t debut its usual selection of end-of-the-world armor. For a brand that predicted our need for sartorial protection in collections presented even before the pandemic, that would be too on the nose. Instead, it did just the opposite, showcasing cheerful outfits for everyday tasks like grocery shopping, walking the dog, and jogging.
Models of all ages — including toddlers — appeared in the brand's signature crescent moon prints, suede and denim sets, patchwork leather, and silk and tartan wool separates. In addition to running errands, the models were photographed shopping for clothes, making out, and sightseeing.
While the brand’s fall ‘19 collection saw accessories like face masks, balaclavas, gloves, and utility fanny packs — all things we strap on to protect ourselves today — the new collection has its sights set on what comes after vaccines are rolled out and the world begins to rebuild itself. And in turn, what people will be wearing. Hint: It involves band T-shirts from all the concerts we’ll be going to, stylish work attire for our eventual return to physical offices, and utility, well, everything, with big pockets and storage compartments on a variety of garments, from textured mini skirts to terry cloth vests.
Keeping with the forward-thinking theme of the collection, Marine Serre created a website for the collection, titled “Core,” that includes footage of the models performing those aforementioned normcore activities. “Cooking, spending time with your mother, in the garden, playing with your dog,” Serre listed off to Vogue, calling the scenes “pleasures which are simple.”
As we continue to find joy in the small things and look ahead to the future, this optimistic collection is exactly what we want to be wearing.