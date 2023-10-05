According To Paris Fashion Week, These Will Be The Biggest Trends Of 2024

Earlier this week marked the end of Fashion Month, a four-week-long parade of collections and the trends shoppers can expect come spring 2024. It starts with runways in New York and culminates on the streets of Paris. This season, Paris was particularly notable thanks to the final collections presented by designers Gabriela Hearst and Sarah Burton at Chloé and Alexander McQueen, respectively, as well as the addition of new-to-Paris brands like Peter Do, Christian Cowan, and Christopher Esber.
While the City of Lights is usually known for hosting heritage names like Dior, Saint Laurent, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel — guaranteeing lineups of red carpet-worthy outfits— this season saw a slew of more wearable looks. The trends were anything but traditional, too, with rosettes, biker fashion, and more adding a splash of fun and edge to the runways more known for classically beautiful clothes.
Ahead, those and more fashion trends from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 that you can shop right now.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 Trend: Pale Yellow
A pastel shade of yellow appeared on the Paris Fashion Week runways like daffodils in early spring. While Loewe, Zimmermann, and Christopher Esber presented modernized versions of the famous yellow dress in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, other brands like Akris and Givenchy made a case for separates and outerwear in the bright, buttery hue.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 Trend: Low-Rise Belts
In response to low-rise pants dominating the style-minded headlines of the last few years, designers like Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Miaou presented a more subtle take on the Y2K look. Statement belts — styled around the hips, rather than the waist — offered a fresh, albeit decorative, alternative to the utilitarian accessory.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 Trend: Ultra-Oversized Blazers
Oversized silhouettes and businesscore fashion have already been trending this year. In the spring though, the two will join forces to make a case for the extra-oversized blazer which can also double as outerwear during the transitional, in-between season, if we are to believe the runways of Issey Miyake, Marni, and Carven. Think of this item as the key to achieving the corporate aesthetic without looking, well…corporate.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 Trend: Rosettes
Carrie Bradshaw called and wants her look back. In Paris, rosettes appeared everywhere, from floral-adorned dresses at Chloé and Balmain to necklaces, tops, and skirts featuring blooms at Christian Cowan and Vaquera and 3-D flower detailing at Cecilie Bahnsen and Loewe, proving that there is a style for everyone regardless of their aesthetic. Groundbreaking, indeed.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 Trend: Trench Coats 2.0
While trench coats are a staple every spring (April showers and all that), next season, the wardrobe essential is reinvented in unexpected cuts, interesting fabrications, and bold prints. For proof, see the runways of Acne, who showcased an asymmetrical dress-like version featuring ruched sleeves, Undercover who sent out a sheer knee-length jacket with patchwork detailing, Y/Project who opted for a hooded style, and Dries Van Noten who offered a pearl-adorned take on the rain-resistant coat.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 Trend: One-Shoulder Tops
Designers like Dior, Courrèges, and Isabel Marant are giving the cold shoulder come spring with one-shoulder tops that range from single-arm button-downs and asymmetrical going-out styles. It's perfect for those not-quite-cold, not-quite-hot days when you want to feel just a tickle of wind on the skin.
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2024 Trend: Biker Fashion
Biker fashion is showing no signs of, erm, slowing down next year. Expect a lot of moto jackets (like the ones seen at Louis Vuitton and Junya Watanabe), as well as more unexpected pieces like leather jacket-inspired dresses (Chloé) and interesting leather pants (Stella McCartney) that you may want to hold off riding an actual motorcycle in.
