Rounding out a busy month of street style inspiration and surprisingly wearable runway trends , Paris Fashion Week — the city that concludes Fashion Month — served us some of the season’s biggest shows yet. As A-list celebrities, models, and fashion editors filled Parisian streets for the likes of Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, and Chanel, photographers outside the shows have captured the best transitional style moments that are sure to help us with between-season dressing.