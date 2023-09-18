ADVERTISEMENT
As London teeters between its second summer and the first signs of autumn (cooler mornings, knee-high boot sightings, whispers of cuffing season…) the fashion world is taking to the streets for London Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 season. Picking up where New York Fashion Week left off on Thursday, London’s five-day marathon — running until 19 September — is showcasing a range of talent from younger labels like Ahluwalia and Chet Lo, to big-ticket headliners including Burberry and JW Anderson.
As with every London Fashion Week, you can expect mega style inspiration not just from the runways, but from outside the shows, too, thanks to the stylish attendees. Whether it’s folks styling tailored fits for work and play; experimenting with sheer fabrics à la the still-prominent underwear as outerwear trend; or giving the Tin Man a run for his money with this season’s metallic mania, it’s time to get your Notes app out for a lesson in fall fashion.
To save you from scouring your social media feeds for the best street style looks, we’ve handpicked our favorite fits from fashion editors, content creators, and celebs to help you get creative for the autumn season ahead.