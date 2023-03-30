Hey Upper East Siders, do I have a scoop for you — Uniqlo has just released their latest collaboration with JW Anderson, and it's the stuff of preppy girl dreams. We can practically hear Queen B scrambling to get her perfectly manicured-hands on one of the collection’s pleated mini skirts, rugby shirt dresses, and cricket-inspired jumpers. Anything to be best dressed at Nate Archibald’s next polo game.
Even for those of us not lucky enough to socialise with Manhattan’s elite — and those not accustomed to the ‘Sporting Way of Life’ (the collection’s title) — there's no need to fear. Amongst the varsity-inspired designs and pieces that pay homage to a classic British university, you’ll find all of the warm-weather wardrobe essentials that Uniqlo is known for, from linen-blend blazers and shirt dresses to lightweight bomber jackets, gym-ready leggings, and sports bra sets. Basically the best of both worlds: Uniqlo’s elevated, everyday utilitarianism with JW Anderson’s sophisticated craftsmanship at reasonable prices (£4.90 - £79.90).
Not sure where to start your shop? We’ve pulled five of our favourite pieces, plus provided styling advice that will have you looking chic in these styles, whether you’re a Gossip Girl prep at heart or not.
Featuring classic painter pant details, like hammer loops and tool pockets, these will make a comfy yet classy alternative to your cargo pants. Pair with a graphic baby tee, boxy leather jacket, and your fave trainers on those days when you just don't know what to wear.
Remember when everyone was obsessed with vests last year? This is just like that, but to the extreme — Uniqlo and JW Anderson have exaggerated a classic element of the rugby uniform. You can either wear this over an oversized shirt for a mini-dress look or layer it for a dress-over-trousers style. (We're liking the first option.) Throw in a pair of chunky trainers and your biggest '80s-style bomber jacket for a modern-day Princess Diana look.
Fashion is forever obsessed with tennis skirts. We'll be pairing ours with an oversized tee and cowboy boots for a preppy-meets-coastal-cowgirl summer look.
Bomber jackets are big news this spring and summer — mainly because they look good with everything. This piece instantly adds casual, sporty coolness to any outfit, whether that's your favourite day-off dungarees or bar-ready mini dress and chunky boots combo.
Another key trend for spring/summer 2023 that we spotted all over the runways is the drop-waist dress. This one is perfectly suited for layering under your favourite jumper, letting the collar peek out for a touch of prep.