Bella Hadid, Erykah Badu & Rosalía Hosted Burberry’s Runway Show

As the chat – watched by a cool 35k people — came to an end, the cameras switched to multiple perspectives of models changing into the spring '21 collection in a hall-of-mirrors-style changing room. Sounds of chirping birds and trees rustling in the wind set the scene. "As humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature," read the brand's notes. "Celebrating the connection between the earth and the sea, between the environment and humanity." The show commenced, depicting models walking through an overgrown forest, an homage to nature, and Britain's greenery. Perhaps, like the rest of us, the pandemic has given Tisci pause for thought and a chance to reconnect with nature (in lieu of a larger-than-life production, the brand planted 10k trees in the British countryside this season).