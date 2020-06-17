The Digital Fashion Experience Isn’t The Same — & That’s A Good Thing

So maybe instead of saying that digital fashion weeks are not the same as physical fashion weeks, we should be calling for physical fashion weeks to change in the future. To be more diverse and inclusive both on the runway and behind scenes at the highest executive levels. To involve less travel, thus carbon emissions, to see one cruise show. To pose less of an economic hardship on independent designers who could barely afford to put on a show even prior to the pandemic. And, maybe instead of faulting designers for not having clothes to show like during LFW, we should encourage them to be more sustainable and work with what they already have, producing seasonless essentials and timeless pieces, rather than anything new.