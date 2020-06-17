The Digital Fashion Experience Isn’t The Same — & That’s A Good Thing

View this post on Instagram
“We are one of the Same’ Biancasaunders X Joshua Woods zine now available on Biancasaunders.com The zine explores themes of gender identity and community, concepts that have always been central to my work, but in this instance I wanted to delve more deeply in to the similarities between each of us. Casting twins @mecca_allah and @fahhbless helped us to showcase this through the images and words illustrated by @jesscole___ A limited number of copies are available biancasaunders.com - Soft cover A5 Zine 17 pages. Along side special edition prints signed by Joshua Woods. Photography: @joshuawoods Casting: @ar1e11e Styling : Mattholmes Special thank you to @chiaralafour and @amiegrayling for working on this @londonfashionweek @purplepr #LFW #lfwreset #biancasaunders
