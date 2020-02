Shanghai Fashion Week Cancels Next Month’s Event Because Of Coronavirus

“We hope that everyone will stay vigilant and pay attention to the government’s advice,” wrote Lv Xiaolei, Shanghai Fashion Week’s vice secretary-general. “The organization will focus on keeping up trade, communicating with all parties, and finding a solution to the situation.” According to Dazed China Fashion Week , which starts on March 25 in Beijing and is China’s other major fashion event, has not declared whether it will postpone or cancel its event. Art Basel Hong Kong , another major cultural event in China that was meant to take place in March, was also canceled in light of the epidemic.