The fashion industry has a long history of exploiting Black creatives — and it’s not a problem that only exists in the past. While some of today’s most prominent fashion designers are Black — including Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss , Aurora James of Brother Vellies , Carly Cushnie of Cushnie, and Christopher John Rogers — they don't always have the same support. As James noted in a recent Instagram post , it is imperative for both long-established brands and everyday consumers to do the work of helping Black-owned businesses. James calls for brands like Net-A-Porter, Target, Whole Foods, Sephora, and Saks Fifth Avenue to commit to buying 15% of their products from Black-owned businesses, explaining that companies of this magnitude have the power to offset existing racial disparities — they just have to use it.