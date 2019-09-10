Why Pyer Moss Is So Special To Black Fashion Editors

I talked to Brittney at the musical run-throughs on Friday night in Midtown for Pyer Moss’s spring 2020 show. The choir hadn’t yet rehearsed in Kings Theatre, the show’s venue. Pyer Moss actually wanted its show to be on Saturday but the theater was having its 90th anniversary celebration. So Brittney and her team arrived on Sunday at 4 a.m. to build the set (By 3 a.m. Monday, the set was broken down). That last minute change in plans is nothing for Escovedo, a Bay-area native with almost a decade of experience. When she moved to New York 10 years ago, she interned at Seventh House PR. “I didn’t know what I was doing but did production from beginning,” she explains. Escovedo says she’s been self-taught for the last 10 years after graduating from fashion school. “I’ve failed forward, constantly learning and stretching myself,” she says. She always knew she would be an entrepreneur and three years ago, she started Beyond 8. “My mom is an entrepreneur and my grandmother was super strong,” she says. In addition to Pyer Moss, her company has worked with CultureCon, Wells Fargo, Bobbi Brown, Facebook, and on Nipsey Hussle’s album release party for Victory Lap. The number eight in Beyond 8 represents Brittney’s grandmother’s birthday, March 8.

