Colin Kaepernick Only Wanted To Wear Black Designers For His GQ Photoshoot

“It was very difficult [to choose the names], that was the hardest part about it. I wanted to use names that weren’t on the last shirt, so just from 2015 to now and the number is just exorbitant." So Jean-Raymond selected the most egregious acts of police brutality, filling up both the front and the back of the shirt. But don’t expect to be able to pick up the t-shirt at your local retailer. “People are just commodifying different things and I don’t want to [be] another peg in that wheel of white corporate culture essentially owning and commodifying activism." He explained, "That’s why I’m making a conscious effort not to sell the shirt. It’s just a protest piece.”