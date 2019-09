6 Things To Know About Pyer Moss’s Spring 2019 Show

On Saturday, Kerby Jean-Raymond, the man behind New York-based label Pyer Moss, continued to explore what it means to be Black in America . In February, he introduced his first capsule collection of unisex ready-to-wear clothing and footwear designed in partnership with Reebox. "Our hope is to continue to challenge traditional narratives of minority groups in this country and tell uplifting stories within our work, which encourage inclusion," Jean-Raymond said of 'Part One,' which told the story of Black cowboys.