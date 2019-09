The first Black woman to host the CFDA Awards, Rae walked the event’s red carpet in a custom Pyer Moss royal blue one-shoulder jumpsuit with an overlay made up of over 180,000 Swarovski crystals. Since Kerby Jean-Raymond , the designer behind the label, isn’t a stranger to using fashion as a form of protest — in 2014, Pyer Moss created the “They Have Names” shirt, honoring the memories of 11 Black men killed by police brutality; this past year, he created an updated version of the top, “Even More Names,” for Colin Kaepernick to wear in his GQ ‘Man of the Year’ spread — we can't say we were surprised to see her look featured a hidden message. Embroidered on Rae's belt was the phrase “Every N*gga Is A Star.”