What To Know About Louis Vuitton's New Artistic Director

Founder of label Off-White , Abloh has garnered a youth-led following most heritage brands could only dream of — for example, his personal Instagram account has 1.6 million followers, with his label sitting at a cool 3.1 million. Before founding his own company in 2013, Abloh interned at Fendi and served as Kanye West's creative consultant. Since going at it on his own, he's been nominated for the LVMH prize, won the Urban Luxury Brand award at the Fashion Awards in 2017, collaborated with everyone from IKEA to Levi's and Nike, and has become just about the most sought-after brand out there.