Supreme x Louis Vuitton, the collab heard 'round the fashion world, has finally arrived. Now bear with us, it's almost gone, but as expected it is hovering around on the resale market — and well, the prices are out of control.
The collection pre-launched in the U.S. on June 30, with pop-ups in Miami and Los Angeles, and the collab is rumored to make an appearance in New York City's Louis Vuitton stores sometime in mid July. The Miami and L.A. pop-ups are expected to shutter July 13, that is if their stock lasts that long.
This collaboration's drop, which combines Supreme's famously limited stock list with Louis Vuitton's hefty price tag, has cultivated a particularly ruthless market. On Ebay, bidding for a Red Box Logo hoodie starts at an eye watering $4,500. Devotees looking for a smaller investment can try to avoid bidding wars and cough up $398 for a Supreme X Louis Vuitton leather keychain. So much for Supreme's self-described status as a "brand of the people."
Dubbed by the French house as "a representation of the excellence of New York street style and Louis Vuitton’s French savoir-faire," the collaboration features everything from sneakers to an iconic LV Keepall Bandoulière 45 bag. Its combination of two iconic insignias practically revives logomania on its own. To wit: ultimate celeb hypebeast Justin Bieber wore two double logo baseball jerseys during his recent performance at Summer Time music festival in London.
Supreme has a history of high-profile collaborations, working with brands like A.P.C. and Comme des Garçons in addition to The North Face and Nike. Still, considering that LV once served Supreme a cease-and-desist order, this collaboration is emblematic of the ever-expanding intersection of high fashion and streetwear.
