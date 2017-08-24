Supreme Wants You To Buy A Wad Of Cash

This is Supreme's world, and we're all just living in it. This summer has seen the obsession for the notorious streetwear brand rise to new heights, as evidenced by the super hyped, but ultimately ill-fated Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration. Hell, even the recent apparition of $4 Supreme shirts (whose only branding was an interior label) was enough to send suburban teens rampaging toward the nearest Kmart.
The red box logo's appeal is bigger than ever, and Supreme's Fall/Winter collection is here to capitalize on that. Amidst camo bomber jackets and graphic tees bearing Nas' visage, the latest drop features quirky products that stretch the definition of "accessory." While the brand has been pushing the boundaries of things they can slap their logo on for money (remember the Supreme bricks?), this crop of products is bolstered by a group of collaborators outside the fashion industry. Pricing is not yet available, but the items will be available tomorrow on Supreme's website. Click through to check out this fall's weirdest, coolest, and most surprisingly utilitarian accessories.