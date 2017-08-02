Check A K-Mart Near You For $4 Supreme Tees

While there are countless conspiracy theories focused on unraveling the chain of events that led to the abundance of dirt-cheap Supreme at K-Marts nationwide, the O.G. discoverer of this miracle concocted a particularly plausible theory. "American Apparel announced they were going out of business earlier this year," wrote Reddit user CokeSlurpees. "For some reason these shirts didn't get shipped to supreme. They were supposed to have their tags cut off (like the other ones) and were thrown in a lot with other shirts and liquidated to Kmart."