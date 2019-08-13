Skip navigation!
Cheap Thrills
Beauty
Ulta Just Announced Its 21 Days Of Beauty Sale
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
Reformation's Annual Summer Sale Is Here — & These Are The 23 Items You Need To ...
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
11 Summer Trends To Buy From Target — All For Under $40
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
by
Eliza Huber
More from Cheap Thrills
Shopping
45 Can't-Miss Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop This Week
Eliza Huber
Aug 13, 2019
Skin Care
13 Affordable Skin-Care Essentials To Pick Up For Back-To-School Season
Megan Decker
Aug 7, 2019
Beauty
Drugstore Makeup Buys To Add To Your Back-To-School Shopping List
Us
Jul 25, 2019
Fashion
Selena Gomez's Sun Hat Is Perfect For Summer & It's $89 On Amazon
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
The 17 Best Designer Finds From Rent The Runway's 90% Off Sale
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Zara's Annual Summer Sale Is Here — & These Are The 28 Items You ...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Summer's Hottest Shoe Styles Are All Over Amazon Prime Day
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
21 Under-$50 Vacation Essentials You Can Get From Target
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Universal Standard Is Having A Major Sale On Its Size-Inclusive D...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Get Up To 70% Off At Anthropologie’s Summer Tag Sale
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
These Under-$20 Bronzers Will Give You A Summer Glow In Seconds
One is just $4.
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Drugstore Products Rachel Brosnahan Swears By For Clear Skin
One of the most defining scenes in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes place in season one, when Miriam “Midge” Maisel (as played by
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
The 20 Best Finds From The & Other Stories Summer Sale
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
This Story About The Next Amazon Viral Products Is About To Go Viral
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Every Under-$40 Dress We’re Buying From Target’s Summer Sale
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's Spring...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed By I...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on T
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
A Chic New Skin-Care Brand Just Launched At Target — & Everything...
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Target Just Dropped 1,500 New Fashion Items — & These Are The Bes...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
We Found A $15 Dupe For Meghan Markle’s “Mummy” Necklace
Meghan Markle just got arguably the best Mother's Day gift anyone could ask for: a brand new baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son (
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
This ASOS x Life Is Beautiful Top Is Selling Out Faster Than Coac...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Most Popular Shopping Site Among Teens Is… Amazon?
by
Us
Beauty
8 Under-$15 Skin-Care Buys That Are Just As Good As The Pricey Stuff
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Free Table
Here's How To Drink For Free In Honor Of National Margarita Day
The best kind of food holiday is one that includes free drinks on a Friday. That's why we're so excited about National Margarita Day, which is ha
by
Olivia Harrison
Guide To Wine
Target Is Releasing A New Line Of Under $10 Wines
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Target Is Having A
Huge
Mascara Sale Right Now
by
Thatiana Diaz
Fashion
These Are All The Presidents' Day Fashion Sales You Need To Know
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
You Can Score Free Beauty Products At Ulta Today Through Presiden...
Shopping at Ulta in person is a beauty lover's dream: You can swatch every lipstick down your arm to your heart's content, plus get a brow wax, a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Lipsticks Will Last Through Drinks, Dinner, & Everything Else
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How To Shop The Drugstore Beauty Aisle Like A Supermodel
by
Megan Decker
