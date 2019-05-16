When the words ‘Anthropologie’ and ‘sale’ come together in the same sentence, it’s commonplace to immediately think about all the primo home goods you can snag for half price. But what many of us forget is that Anthropologie has a lot more than just ceramic mugs and duvets. Over the last few years, we've seen the multi-faceted retailer evolve from boho go-to, to an enviable fashion destination. Between adding a collection of extended sizes and adding of-the-moment designer brands to their roster, Anthropologie is one store you don’t want to forget about.
We hit the site almost daily for inspiration (and, let's be honest, for bank-account depletion), so we were seriously delighted when we landed on the homepage to the announcement of a 50% markdown on a hand-picked edit of dresses. (Hint: they’re all top-rated customer faves.) The shop’s signature easy-breezy florals and prints, along with covetable labels like Faithfull, Farm Rio and Corey Lynn Calter, are here for the taking at half their normal cost. The sale runs through Sunday, May 19, so take a look at our 20 favorites from the weekend-long event and start budgeting out your purchases — we promise your summer self will thank you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.