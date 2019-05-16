Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Anthropologie
Home
Anthropologie Dropped Another Dreamy Sale
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Anthropologie
Fashion
Anthropologie’s Prettiest Summer Dresses Are All 50% Off
Eliza Huber
May 16, 2019
Home
The Best Small-Space Furniture Buys For Under $150
Elizabeth Buxton
May 14, 2019
Home
20 Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
Elizabeth Buxton
May 13, 2019
Shopping
Where To Buy Affordable Bridesmaids Dresses When Matchy-Matchy Is...
There comes a time in every woman’s life when she has to plunk down some hard-earned cash on a dress that she just isn't feeling. We’ve all been
by
Emily Ruane
Home
Anthropologie's New Home Line Is A Summer Dream — & There&#x...
It may only be the start of spring, but Anthropologie is debuting an even earlier early dose of summer with its newest sunshine-inspired home collection.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Plus-Size Fashion
Anthropologie Just Launched A 120-Piece Plus-Size Collection, And...
Anthropologie has long been the destination for things that are just plain pretty. The Philadelphia-based retailer and big-sister brand to Urban
by
Emily Ruane
Home
You Can Now Shop All Of Joanna Gaines’ New Anthropologie Line
Joanna Gaines fans can now fill their Fixer Upper void with the designer’s latest Anthropologie collaboration: a 19-piece home collection filled with
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Home
All The Major Presidents' Day Home Sales You Don't Want...
Monday is President's Day and, aside from an extended weekend, February 18 also promises benefits of the shopping persuasion. The holiday's approach marks
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Anthropologie
11 Items From Anthropologie's Spring Home Collection That Wi...
That nasty polar vortex that's currently sweeping across the nation has people all over stuck indoors, and while most of us are happy to not be outside
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
These Beautiful Anthropologie Home Buys Are On Double Sale
One of the best ways to lean into dodging night-out plans this winter is by creating the ultimate home base that you and your friends won't want to leave.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
16 Long-Weekend Home Sales You Won't Want To Miss
Long weekends can be enjoyed a number of different ways, depending upon the person: some like to seize the extra day, some like to sleep in, and others
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
These End-Of-Year Sales Will Turn Your Home Into A Cozy Hibernati...
December's holiday festivities are over and we're now entering true winter — a time we like to call, "hibernation season." From January until March we
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Shop These Last-Minute Sales & Shipping Deals For December 24 Del...
It's official: The time for carefully preplanned gifts has run out and we're now going into a nail-biter game of holiday overtime. But if you're currently
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
29 Home Gifts Under $29 For Effortless Holiday Shopping
Bigger, more expensive home buys (like furniture) might be apartment essentials, but they aren't exactly what pulls a space together; it's the small
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
Our Dream Home Pieces Are All On Sale Right Now At Anthropologie
With the holidays glittering in our sights, we have sales on the brain — and Anthropologie is heating up the big bargain-shopping scene. The stylish
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Never Owned A Headboard Before? Here's Why You Should
While not a bedding necessity like sheets or a frame, headboards are nevertheless a distinct and sophisticated accent for the most personal space in our
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
Anthropologie Is Already Celebrating Christmas With Its New Holid...
Even though fall has yet to officially start and pumpkin spice hasn't even fully hit store shelves, Anthropologie is coming in hot with a Christmas
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Wallpaper
Anthropologie's New Selection Of Farrow & Ball Wallpaper Is ...
Anthropologie may already be your go-to destination for funky home pieces like ceramic dishes that appear hand-painted or woven textiles in eclectic
by
Olivia Harrison
Anthropologie
Get A Whiff Of Fall With These 14 New Candles From Anthropologie
Sipping on a comforting cup of hot cider, walking through a forest filled with snow-covered evergreens, stirring clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg into what
by
Olivia Harrison
Home Decor
10 Iconic Pieces From Anthropologie's New Home Collection Co...
Anthropologie's aesthetic is defined by unique goods that feel like accessible vintage finds from across the globe. Its recent collaboration with a
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Here's What To Buy From Anthropologie's Home Sale For U...
Although we're always excited for a sale, no matter the material, slashed prices on apartment décor get us amped up to shop — especially when said
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Here Are The Best Under-$50 Finds From Anthropologie's Sprin...
When this year's spring home décor collections were released a couple months back, we found ourselves dreaming of how we would style all the new pieces
by
Olivia Harrison
Living
Suddenly On Sale: All Of The Anthropologie Homewares We Love
Want to play a game? It's called Our Favorite Stuff On Sale, and the rules are super easy. We go to a website, look through the sale pages, and pick out
by
Anna Gray
Home
21 Anthropologie Home Buys You Need To Snatch Up ASAP
When it comes to striking the perfect balance between cutesy and chic, Anthropologie's decor collection has this down to an art. The retailer's
by
Venus Wong
Beauty
Anthropologie's New Makeup Looks
So
Fancy — & It&#x...
Revamping your beauty routine for the new season is almost as necessary as stocking up on a wardrobe of cozy sweaters and black ankle booties. But besides
by
Samantha Sasso
Home
Anthropologie Just Put Its Already-Discounted Home Items On Sale
Update (September 19, 2017): To sweeten your Tuesday, Anthropologie is currently offering 25% off all of its sale items. This story was originally
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Home
This Anthropologie Collab Is
Just
What Your Boring Walls...
Putting up art prints is one of the most convenient ways to jazz up a wall that's feeling a bit dull. It's much more manageable than, say, a fresh lick of
by
Venus Wong
Home
Obsessed With Prints? This Anthropologie Collection Is Your Jam
We can't get enough of Anthropologie's bohemian chic aesthetic, and a large part of it has to do with the colorful, antique-inspired patterns: The brand's
by
Venus Wong
Beauty
Anthropologie's New Beauty Launches Are The Next Best Thing ...
Inside the walls of Anthropologie is everything everything you need to transform your life into that of a free-spirited 21st century bohème who lives
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Anthropologie Just Dropped Skin Care — & It's Exactly What Y...
For so long, the beauty sections at our favorite clothing stores were sparse and sad-looking. We got in the habit of skipping right over them and heading
by
Samantha Sasso
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted