These Are The BEST Beauty Products At Anthropologie

Mi-Anne Chan
Anyone who's ever walked into an Anthropologie store knows that the brand kills it when it comes to colorful, cozy clothing and vintage-inspired home decor goods. With all the ornate door knobs, chunky sweaters, and pattern-crazy bedding that fill the place, it's plenty easy to overlook the beauty aisle. But it makes sense that Anthropologie's selection of beauty products is just as curated as everything else it carries.
It turns out, an incredible array of beauty products lives within Anthropologie's shelves that perfectly complement the brand's aesthetic. So if you dig flapper-era-inspired lipstick packaging, top-selling cult name-brands, and eco-friendly nail polishes, we suggest you take a look at these offerings ASAP.
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel



This lightweight gel contains papaya and grapefruit extracts to gently exfoliate your skin as you cleanse.
Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner



Calling all cat-eye fanatics: This pigmented black liner makes drawing crisp wings easy thanks to the user-friendly felt tip.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40



There's nothing like a greasy (or chalky) finish to dissuade people from wearing sunscreen regularly. Luckily, Supergoop has you covered with the perfect (i.e. invisible) formula that works for every skin tone.
Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream



This editor-favorite multipurpose balm can be used to hydrate your bod, protect dry, cracked skin, or to melt off your makeup.
Albeit Lipstick



For any vintage-makeup-lover, the crème de la crème of beauty finds is the perfect tube of lipstick. Although this one isn't truly vintage (meaning you can actually use the lipstick), its Art Deco-inspired packaging feels weighty, luxurious, and from another time.
Pixi Glow Mist



Pixi's refreshing face mist contains a dreamy blend of 13 natural oils, aloe, and fruit extracts to hydrate your skin for a dewy glow that's all yours.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment



From warding off acne to brightening your complexion, it's no wonder Sunday Riley's lactic acid exfoliator has accumulated one of the most dedicated followings in beauty.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray



Counting sheep not working? Try a lavender-infused pillow spray, which can help you wind down and get a good night's sleep.
Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Serum



This supercharged serum does it all: It brightens, exfoliates, and hydrates like a dream thanks to fruit-based enzymes, Vitamin C and peptides. (Oh, and it smells like a bowl of Fruit Loops.)
Coola Liplux



Your lips are easy to neglect when it comes to sun protection. That's why we always have a tinted, SPF-packed balm like this one (it has SPF 30) on hand.
Mason Pearson Pocket Brush



This isn't just any hair brush; it's the iconic, universally loved Mason Pearson. Why is it so good? Because it helps distribute oil evenly, so your blowout lasts longer, and add shine.
Eyeko Brow Gel



This tinted brow gel gives you definition where you need it, but is subtle enough that you don't end up looking like Groucho Marx. Plus, keratin and gingko biloba help condition your brow hairs and don't leave 'em feeling crunchy to the touch.
Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner



Not only are Ilia's lip balms packed with hydrating castor-seed oil and cocoa-seed butter, but they leave a semi-matte tint on the lips that's pretty and natural-looking.
Kai Body Butter



We’ll be reaching for this body butter every time we want to escape to a cabana on the beach.
Indie Lee Banish Stick



Keep this portable blemish stick on hand to stop budding pimples before they form. It’s packed with acne-fighting zinc, salicylic acid, and witch hazel.
Artis Elite Smoke Oval 6 Brush



This brush blends pretty much any makeup product — liquids, creams, powders, you name it — into your skin with streak-free ease.
Barr-Co. Bar Soap



Unlike traditional bar soaps, which can leave our skin feeling tight and dry post-shower, this one contains shea butter, colloidal oatmeal, and olive oil to soothe and hydrate.
Smith's Rosebud Salve



Chances are, you know someone who loves this popular tub of balm. (Perhaps Beyoncé?) The cotton-seed-oil-infused formula hydrates lips, while imparting a soft flush of rosy color and shine.
Perricone MD No Makeup Blush



Tap this watery blush onto the apples of your cheeks for a subtle flush.
Pharmacia Eau de Parfum



One spritz of this fresh fragrance (which comes in citrusy Fleur d'Oranger, Vanilla Doré, and Blush D'Orchidée) transports us to springtime bliss.
RMS Beauty Eye Polish



A sheer layer of this fluffy cream shadow is all you need to add a little definition to your lids before running out the door.
