Anthropologie’s Stunning New Kitchen Collection Is (Mostly) Under $50

Internationally beloved content creator Betül Tunç and Anthropologie launched the Pinterest-perfect kitchen collection of our dreams this week. Much like her baking content, the 25-piece homeware line — featuring dishware, kitchen tools, aprons, and a few pieces of decor — is an endearing homage to her Turkish roots. We're talking teacups, rolling pins, pitchers, loaf pans, and more kitchen essentials embellished with delightful, traditional Iznik patterns. And, get this: The majority of these thoughtfully designed products (available at Anthropologie right this very minute) cash in under $50.
If you're not a member of Turkuaz Kitchen's impressive following or familiar with her work, we'll catch you up: She amassed a major fanbase over the years with her unique spins on traditional Turkish recipes, made-from-scratch bakes, and alluring food videography. If her content is any indication of the quality of this new Anthropologie launch, just know that we're all in for a treat.
In Anthropologie's official press release, Tunç mentions that she "wanted to create pieces that were authentic to the aesthetic people have come to associate with [her] and infuse some elements of [her] Turkish heritage for a touch of elegance."
And while Anthropologie never disappoints with design, you'll notice much of the collection's quaint charm stems from the thoughtful craftsmanship. Pitchers made from hand-blown glass; dishware and bakeware from glazed, hand-painted stoneware; towels from yarn-dyed cotton, and more — no matter the product, each was crafted with longevity and function in mind.
Head over to Anthropologie now to cart Betül Tunç's coveted, Turkish-inspired collection — whether it's an adorable set of measuring cups, a citrus glass candle, or the like.
