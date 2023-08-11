ADVERTISEMENT
Erin Fetherston’s New Anthropologie Collab Is Full Of Whimsy

Alexandra Polk
Andrew Werner
Los Angeles-based designer Erin Fetherson and Anthropologie just debuted the collab of every hopeless romantic's dreams. We're talking alluring velvet couches, floral bedding, billowy maxi dresses, and more lifestyle essentials dipped in dreamy, rich neutrals. You most likely recognize the creative from her ethereal garments gracing runways worldwide — or you're a fan of her breathtaking, airy home featured on Instagram and in publications aplenty. If you're not familiar, however, don't worry. One look at this new furniture and apparel collection and you'll be instantly awash in her whimsical aesthetic.
I have a romantic approach to life and have always been drawn to the ethereal.

erin fetherston, creative and designer

Erin Fetherston Exclusively For Anthropologie

Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Sofa
$3489.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Candelabra
$98.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Eight-drawer Dresser
$2698.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Table Lamp
$328.00
Anthropologie
The collection launched earlier this week exclusively with Anthropologie. It predominantly features home goods rooted in Fetherston's feminine, elegant style: acacia wood dressers with art deco accents, organic percale bedding fitted with botanical embroidery, unique stoneware, antique lamps, cozy couches — the list goes on. Bonus: You'll also find a few summery dresses complementing these home essentials with their similar ethereal charms. Altogether, it has a vast price range, from $34 to $3,498.
"Finally being able to unveil the collection brings me so much joy," Fetherston tells Refinery29. "From ideation and design to sourcing, prototype development, art direction, and finally planning our fabulous launch event, it was quite a journey. Seeing it all come together in one room and sharing that experience with our friends, colleagues, and supporters was deeply gratifying. I am so proud of the work Anthropologie and I did together to bring this collection to life.”

Dulcette Side Table, $798

Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Side Table
$798.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Eight-drawer Dresser
$2698.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Nightstand
$598.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Sofa
$3489.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Swivel Chair
$1898.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Jute-bordered Rug
$398.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Table Lamp
$328.00
Anthropologie
Lucky for us, Fetherston revealed a couple of her personal favorites from the new line. "I am completely obsessed with the entire living room suite and how it sits together," she tells Refinery29. "The side table is remarkable. Its mixed-material base feels like a playful take on beaded jewelry. I’m equally in love with the blush marble coffee table; its airy silhouette balances the gravitas of the stunning stone tabletop."

Dulcette Coffee Table, $1,198

Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Coffee Table
$1198.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Quilt
$248.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Pillow
$78.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$138.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Candelabra
$98.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Dulcette Eucalyptus & Cedar Fresh Woody Gl...
$38.00
Anthropologie
You officially have everything you need to know about her exclusive Anthropologie line and are even equipped with a few recs from Fetherston herself. Go forth and frolic in the whimsy of this exclusive collection before any of your go-to buys sell out.
Faye V-Neck Wrap Dress, $220

Erin Fetherston
Faye V-neck Wrap Dress
$220.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Maxine Mesh Maxi Dress
$198.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Penny Smocked Tunic Dress
$160.00
Anthropologie
Erin Fetherston
Macey V-neck Maxi Dress
$170.00
Anthropologie
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

