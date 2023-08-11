Erin Fetherston’s New Anthropologie Collab Is Full Of Whimsy

Los Angeles-based designer Erin Fetherson and Anthropologie just debuted the collab of every hopeless romantic's dreams. We're talking alluring velvet couches, floral bedding, billowy maxi dresses, and more lifestyle essentials dipped in dreamy, rich neutrals. You most likely recognize the creative from her ethereal garments gracing runways worldwide — or you're a fan of her breathtaking, airy home featured on Instagram and in publications aplenty. If you're not familiar, however, don't worry. One look at this new furniture and apparel collection and you'll be instantly awash in her whimsical aesthetic.
I have a romantic approach to life and have always been drawn to the ethereal.
erin fetherston, creative and designer
The collection launched earlier this week exclusively with Anthropologie. It predominantly features home goods rooted in Fetherston's feminine, elegant style: acacia wood dressers with art deco accents, organic percale bedding fitted with botanical embroidery, unique stoneware, antique lamps, cozy couches — the list goes on. Bonus: You'll also find a few summery dresses complementing these home essentials with their similar ethereal charms. Altogether, it has a vast price range, from $34 to $3,498.
"Finally being able to unveil the collection brings me so much joy," Fetherston tells Refinery29. "From ideation and design to sourcing, prototype development, art direction, and finally planning our fabulous launch event, it was quite a journey. Seeing it all come together in one room and sharing that experience with our friends, colleagues, and supporters was deeply gratifying. I am so proud of the work Anthropologie and I did together to bring this collection to life.”
Lucky for us, Fetherston revealed a couple of her personal favorites from the new line. "I am completely obsessed with the entire living room suite and how it sits together," she tells Refinery29. "The side table is remarkable. Its mixed-material base feels like a playful take on beaded jewelry. I’m equally in love with the blush marble coffee table; its airy silhouette balances the gravitas of the stunning stone tabletop."
You officially have everything you need to know about her exclusive Anthropologie line and are even equipped with a few recs from Fetherston herself. Go forth and frolic in the whimsy of this exclusive collection before any of your go-to buys sell out.
