Story from Shopping
55 First-Apartment Essentials You Can Buy On Amazon

Becca Sax
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Huzzah! Congratulations! ¡Felicitaciones! After months (or days if you're in Manhattan) of researching the housing market, touring apartments, and chugging those tiny water bottles at open houses, you have finally secured your first apartment. Now is the fun part: making your house a home.

While it may seem intuitive, there is a lot more to making an apartment liveable than one would think. I remember moving into my first place on campus and being so excited to finally decorate how I wanted — little did I know that decor should've been the last thing on my mind. Who knew that apartments did not come with trash bins? Or that hooks aren't already on the wall for coats? Not I. From smaller products like cleaning rags to day-to-day necessities like a shower curtain, there are some first apartment essentials that are often forgotten in favor of more exciting items like furniture.

So, from one newbie to another, here are a few things that I wished I hadn't forgotten on my list before moving into my first apartment.
The Entryway

"Welcome to my house" — in the wise words of Flo Rida — is the vibe your entryway should give. Whether you’re moving into a cramped New York City apartment or a dorm room with two other college freshmen, your entryway is the first step into your world. Fill it with intention and things that will make everyone feel right at home. 
KOL Straw
Wicker Decorative Keys Holder Basket
$15.99
Amazon
Gonfoam
2-tier Expandable Shoe Rack
$21.97$27.46
Amazon
Mind Reader
Standing 11 Hook Metal Coat Rack
$18.46$29.99
Amazon
Unique Loom
2' X 6' 7" Runner
$25.93$75.28
Amazon
Home Techpro
Non-slip Washable Rug Gripper
$11.99$15.99
Amazon
Aoaopq
Welcome Mat
$21.99
Amazon
OurWarm
Wall Mounted Key Holder
$21.99$28.99
Amazon
Clorox
Large Room Air Purifier (up To 1,500 Sq Ft)
$129.99$149.99
Amazon
BeautyPeak
20 Inch Round Mirror Gold Metal Frame
$39.99$49.99
Amazon
The Bathroom

Making trips to the bathroom (small bladders unite) throughout the day can be elevated by an organized bathroom space. The last thing you want to be is stuck without toilet paper or your favorite bathroom essentials. These picks will help you stay fresh, clean, and organized in the place you need it the most.
Toolf
3-tier Rolling Cart
$36.99
Amazon
SheeChung
3 Pack Apothecary Jars
$8.49
Amazon
Sevenblue
2 Pack Under Sink Organizer
$19.99
Amazon
Weeprop
Corner Shower Caddy, 2 Pack Adhesive Showe...
$12.99
Amazon
Aww
Stone Bath Mat
$49.99
Amazon
Amazerbath
Plastic Shower Curtain
$13.97$17.99
Amazon
Yimobra
Fluffy Bath Rug Set Of 2
$20.99
Amazon
Mr. Siga
Toilet Plunger And Bowl Brush Combo
$21.98$26.98
Amazon
Tushy
Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment
$69.00
Amazon
Clean-N-Fresh
Clean-n-fresh Toilet Spray
$9.98$16.99
Amazon
The Bedroom

My bedroom is my temple, and she has a lot of upkeep and handiwork that went into making her a living and functioning room. There are so many little things that I wish I knew I needed for a bedroom before I moved in — like a trashcan, my roommate still uses our bathroom trashcan for her bedroom trash.
Rise Age
Heavy Duty Hooks
$9.99$12.99
Amazon
Iris USA
Plastic Modular Basket Bin & Lid, Small, 4...
$19.99
Amazon
Yakamok
Room Darkening Gray Blackout Curtains
$18.99
Amazon
Yelanon
Felt Furniture Pads 182 Pieces
$10.99
Amazon
NEST New York
Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Reed Diffuser
$60.00
Amazon
Charmount
2.6 Gallon Trash Can
$9.99
Amazon
Lakerod
Curtain Rods For Windows 28 To 50 Inch
$9.97
Amazon
The Body Source
Himalayan Salt Lamp 10-12 Inches
$39.99$49.99
Amazon
Wandofo
15ft Extra Long Cord Power Strip Surge Pro...
$25.99
Amazon
The Kitchen

The heart of the home is where all the good (and sometimes bad) stuff happens — think Remi the rat helping Alfredo find joy through food in Ratatouille. Usually, the kitchen is a place where bellies are happy, minds are nourished, and there’s just overall joy. But without the proper tools, how does one (read: Remy the rat) fix a delicious soup?
Deco Brothers
Wire Fruit Tree Bowl
$17.97$21.99
Amazon
EatNeat
Colorful Kitchen Knife Set 12 Pc
$19.99$24.99
Amazon
DABOGOSA
Household Cleaning Rubber Gloves 2 Pair
$8.29$14.99
Amazon
Le'raze
Drinking Glasses Set Of 6
$24.99$39.99
Amazon
S Salient
18 Piece Glass Food Storage Containers Wit...
$32.99
Amazon
G-Ting
Pot Rack Organizers
$18.68$21.99
Amazon
Dawn
Platinum Dish Soap Liquid 54.8 Fl Oz Pack ...
$19.18
Amazon
Scrub Daddy
Scratch-free Multipurpose Dish Sponge
$11.99
Amazon
PY Home & Sports
Dish Towels Set Of 4
$15.99
Amazon
The Living Room

The living room is where all the living happens. Everything from a murder mystery party with pals to a chill movie night with your significant other — it all happens here. And what is a living room without the proper accompaniments to live comfortably?
Big Blanket Co.
Original Stretch™ Extra Large Blanket
$159.00
Amazon
MIULEE
Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers Pack Of 2
$17.99$23.99
Amazon
Diptyque
Feu De Bois Candle
$59.54$68.00
Amazon
Milliard
Cozy Folding Chair
$89.99$99.99
Amazon
Steviieden
Ceramic Vases Set Of 2
$27.68$34.99
Amazon
Jeethemy
Leather Braided Pattern Tissue Box
$6.99
Amazon
Dyson
Purifier Cool™ Tp07 Smart Air Purifier And...
$499.99$649.99
Amazon
Relodecor
6-foot Wall Leaning Blanket Ladder
$48.99$55.00
Amazon
Cleaning & Organizing

I love cleaning, and thanks to my dog, Chicken Nugget, there is never a day where something doesn't need a brief vacuuming. There is something so satisfying about seeing a sparkling countertop or a pet-hair-free couch (thanks but no thanks for your fur collection, Chicken Nugget). But without the right tools to clean and organize your new digs, how are you going to achieve a spick-and-span palace? Below are some of my picks to get your new home clean, organized, and ready for living. 
JINSHUNFA
Heavy Duty Wall Hooks
$11.99$16.99
Amazon
ChomChom Roller
Pet Hair Remover
$24.99$31.95
Amazon
Foppapedretti
Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 25kpa
$149.98
Amazon
DEKOPRO
158 Piece Tool Set
$59.99$68.99
Amazon
HOMEXCEL
Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, 12 Pack
$6.99$13.99
Amazon
Bissell
Crosswave Floor And Area Rug Wet-dry Vacuum
$257.49
Amazon
Kapoua
Razor Blade Scraper (2 Pack)
$9.99
Amazon
Stardrops
The Pink Stuff
$5.97
Amazon
BeeGreen
Foldable Reusable Totes 10 Pack
$24.99
Amazon
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

