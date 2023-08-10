Huzzah! Congratulations! ¡Felicitaciones! After months (or days if you're in Manhattan) of researching the housing market, touring apartments, and chugging those tiny water bottles at open houses, you have finally secured your first apartment. Now is the fun part: making your house a home.
While it may seem intuitive, there is a lot more to making an apartment liveable than one would think. I remember moving into my first place on campus and being so excited to finally decorate how I wanted — little did I know that decor should've been the last thing on my mind. Who knew that apartments did not come with trash bins? Or that hooks aren't already on the wall for coats? Not I. From smaller products like cleaning rags to day-to-day necessities like a shower curtain, there are some first apartment essentials that are often forgotten in favor of more exciting items like furniture.
So, from one newbie to another, here are a few things that I wished I hadn't forgotten on my list before moving into my first apartment.
The Entryway
"Welcome to my house" — in the wise words of Flo Rida — is the vibe your entryway should give. Whether you’re moving into a cramped New York City apartment or a dorm room with two other college freshmen, your entryway is the first step into your world. Fill it with intention and things that will make everyone feel right at home.
The Bathroom
Making trips to the bathroom (small bladders unite) throughout the day can be elevated by an organized bathroom space. The last thing you want to be is stuck without toilet paper or your favorite bathroom essentials. These picks will help you stay fresh, clean, and organized in the place you need it the most.
The Bedroom
My bedroom is my temple, and she has a lot of upkeep and handiwork that went into making her a living and functioning room. There are so many little things that I wish I knew I needed for a bedroom before I moved in — like a trashcan, my roommate still uses our bathroom trashcan for her bedroom trash.
The Kitchen
The heart of the home is where all the good (and sometimes bad) stuff happens — think Remi the rat helping Alfredo find joy through food in Ratatouille. Usually, the kitchen is a place where bellies are happy, minds are nourished, and there’s just overall joy. But without the proper tools, how does one (read: Remy the rat) fix a delicious soup?
The Living Room
The living room is where all the living happens. Everything from a murder mystery party with pals to a chill movie night with your significant other — it all happens here. And what is a living room without the proper accompaniments to live comfortably?
Cleaning & Organizing
I love cleaning, and thanks to my dog, Chicken Nugget, there is never a day where something doesn't need a brief vacuuming. There is something so satisfying about seeing a sparkling countertop or a pet-hair-free couch (thanks but no thanks for your fur collection, Chicken Nugget). But without the right tools to clean and organize your new digs, how are you going to achieve a spick-and-span palace? Below are some of my picks to get your new home clean, organized, and ready for living.
