Short answer: a wide, shallow, rounded vessel for food that’s a combination of a bowl and a plate. Long answer: an up and coming anti-plate, pro-shallow bowl movement is taking the internet — specifically Twitter — by storm. Some call them pasta bowls, others say low bowls, a few like the long-winded "bowl plate" — we say blate. Just like any other dinnerware, you can score them in sets at home goods retailers far and wide for as low as $20 to upwards of hundreds of dollars depending on preference. In Buxton's case, her $75 set of four Fable Home pasta bowls not only held the perfect amount of food with grace, they were "aesthetic" enough to "make Easy Mac look cooly refined." A thread recently unfurled following a Tweet boasting 330,000 likes , where countless users divulged their love for wide bowls, and unabashed disdain for those flat useless objects known as plates. Now that you know, the time has come for us to serve up some of the best trendy blate recommendations the internet has to offer.