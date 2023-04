This GreenPan Set Turned Me Into a Scrambled Egg Influencer Overnight

GreenPan’s products are made using recycled aluminum in a factory that’s 30 percent solar-powered, then packaged in recycled cardboard. The company will even recycle customers’ old cookware when they’re done with it. The brand also makes all of its products without cadmium, per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and lead, which, frankly, I didn’t realize you could even still put in products sold in the U.S. in *checks watch* 2023. To make its cookware nonstick, GreenPan uses Thermolon , a material derived from the naturally occurring compound silicon dioxide (aka silica) instead of Teflon or other once-popular coatings. While I can’t personally attest to whether or not this makes the pans safer from a health or environmental perspective, I can give you some insight into how it performs.