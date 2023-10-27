Get A Head Start On Holiday Shopping With This BOGO Deal For Curated Gift Boxes

The holidays are approaching, and it’s almost time to think about what to give the special people in your life. That may be good news if gift-giving is your love language. But if you’re absolutely dreading shopping (we assume that’s not the case if you’re an R29 reader, but who knows?), Joyful Co. is here to make finding the perfect present extra easy this year.
The Black- and Asian-owned business has curated 10 gift boxes ($49-$199) and filled them with food and wellness treats. Organized by occasions, celebrations, and interests, they make great presents for the hard-to-shop-for people on your list. And right now, when you buy a box that's $99 or more, you’ll get the sweets-filled Delighted Box for free (for yourself or another person). We love a BOGO deal, especially when it doesn’t require us to think harder about gift giving: Simply scroll down and add your name and email on Joyful Co.’s gift page and get a discount code to apply for your free box that's good for a limited time.
What makes these boxes so special? Inside every cheerful orange Joyful Co. package are products sourced from minority- and women-owned companies. That's a whole lot of small business support that we can get behind
Check out the wellness and food gift boxes below for an easy-to-shop gift guide for the holidays or for the interim when you just need a gift to cheer someone up.
Drink & Food Gift Boxes
Give the gift of a happy stomach with one of these five Joyful Co. boxes. You'll find everything from specialty cookies, Wagyu bresaola, and honey to coffee mugs, milk frothers, and cocktail mixes. Very fancy schmancy, we know!
Don't know where to start? Each box's description suggests the giftee it'd be perfect for: The Hungry Box is for foodies, The Energized Box is for coffee lovers, and so on. Do you have a friend who needs their bar cart re-stocked? Go for The Thirsty Box. Got a cousin whose birthday is coming up (or just loves birthday-flavored treats)? The Happy Box will be your go-to. The Delighted Box (which you can currently get for free with a $99+ purchase) is perfect for adventurous eaters, as it includes a mix of unique snacks and drinks (hello, sparkling strawberry-lavender soda!).
Wellness Gift Boxes
Have you been putting off sending that thank-you? Do you need to bring a goodie to your Thanksgiving hosts? The Grateful Box comes with a thank-you candle, wooden serving tray, insulated tumbler, and some elevated snacks. If your best friend just had a baby, check out The Hopeful Box, which has a pacifier, teething ring, muslin swaddling blanket, and more. It's especially thoughtful if the baby was born just before Christmas.
Because joy can be found in the simplest things and smallest moments, try The Joyful Box to uplift your giftee with a journal, crystal candle, and mini puzzle. You can also put your friend's wellbeing first with The Recharged Box, which features treats essential oil, lavender hand cream, and more. Or gift a romantic date night with the Loved Box, which comes with Champagne glasses, a peach-Champagne candle, and lavender bath bombs along with a few snacks.
Whatever you choose, know that these boxes will spread joy — and maybe prove just how much you care about your giftees.
