33 Gifts To Cheer Someone Up, No Matter The Reason

When you have a friend who's feeling down, it's natural to want to cheer them up. Whether you send a small gift that says, "I'm thinking of you," or a bigger one to help them through a rocky patch, it can go a long way, no matter the circumstance. That's why we've made a comprehensive list of all the times we needed some extra cheering up and the presents that would have put a big smile on our faces.
Buying the right gift might feel daunting, but it doesn't have to be. The most important thing is to tailor yours to your friend's needs. A bestie going through a bad breakup might want a confidence boost, while someone dealing with the loss of a loved one might prefer a care package to cheer them up. Maybe you have a friend who had to relocate and needs help decorating their new space? Or one that could use a funny gift after the latest Mercury Retrograde ruined their work presentation.
No matter the circumstance, remember that you know your friend best. There's no wrong way to tell them you care. Keep reading for some of our favorite small gifts to cheer someone up.
Gifts to cheer someone up after a breakup
It doesn't matter if they're the dumper or the dumpee, breakups are sad. A good wallow is totally warranted, but when the time is right, send a gift that reminds your friend how good the single life can be.
On-demand orgasms A sex toy is a great route to take (we highly recommend the Tracy's Dog OG which caused our sex writer to pass out from pleasure), but we're also fans of a luxury makeup kit or relaxing bath bomb. If you're looking for more of a "fuck your ex" vibe, there's always a dartboard (picture of their ex not included).
Housewarming gifts
Moving is stressful, doubly so when you're leaving home for the first time or returning to care for a loved one or save money. And it can be hard to get excited about a new apartment that's a bit dingy and comes with roommates that weren't exactly your first choice. The best way to help a friend combat those blues is to make their living space feel as homey as possible. Whether that means mood-balancing crystals, a delicious-smelling candle, or a strand of twinkle lights.
Gifts for after a job loss
Nothing can be more stress-inducing than losing a job unexpectedly. Sending a small gift that will occupy your friend's mind and time is super-thoughtful. Try adult activity kits like DIY candle-making or Paint by Numbers, which are shockingly fun. Throw in a lounge set to wear around the house, so they'll be extra-comfy.
Funny gifts to cheer someone up
Sometimes the best medicine for sadness is a good old-fashioned laugh. Funny gifts can range from silly to nostalgic to racy to pun-filled. Put your friend's face (or their celebrity crush) on a custom pillow or blanket to give them a good chuckle.
Get-well-soon gifts
Being sick is no fun. Even the smallest of colds can affect your mood. Sending a gift that will nurture your friend's body (a comfy blanket or cozy pair of socks) or soul (chocolate chip cookies from a lush bakery) is a gesture they'll truly appreciate.
Gifts that send condolences
No one can fully prepare for losing a family member, friend, or even a pet. You might not be able to take away your friend's sadness, but sending a gift to help lift their spirits, even for a second, helps. Food is a classic for a reason, but we've also had success with creating playlists of a loved one's favorite songs or commissioning pet portraits or custom jewelry to make a friend smile.
