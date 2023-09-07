The astrological moment we've all been dreading — horoscope-obsessed or not — is here yet again: Mercury Retrograde. With it comes a plethora of miscommunications, technological mishaps, travel delays, and general frustrations — oh joy. "Mercury Retrograde can bring curveballs and crunchiness," Sarah Faith Gottesdiener, author of The Moon Book and host of Moonbeaming Podcast, tells Refinery29. At least, that's one way to look at it. This astrological phenomenon allows us to put things into perspective. While Mercury Retrograde gets a bad rap, it can also be a time to slow down and take stock of current projects and goals and even use the time to reflect and readjust priorities. It's also a time to expect the unexpected, and it never hurts to be prepared — whether that's with a spiritual-filled candle, a detailed planner, or a portable charger. While the retrograde ends on September 15, there's a post-retrograde shadow period that lasts until September 30. So there's plenty of time to add any of the following products to cart — and we'd recommend you do, you never know what Mercury Retrograde could have in store for you.
Journal & Get Organized
With the arrival of Mercury in Retrograde comes a plethora of miscommunications, misunderstandings, and ruined plans. That being said, it's good to be prepared. "Mercury Retrograde is a great time to get more organized," Gottesdiener says. "Creatives will love Adam J.K.'s open-dated Unsolicited Advice planner, while folks with less time may want to jot down what they are most grateful for in the 5-minute Journal."
Always Be Prepared
Whether Mercury Retrograde delays your flight or targets your phone's low battery life, never let it catch you by surprise. Stock up your bag with everything you might need — even if you think you won't — like a Kindle, a portable charger (or two), and a portable WiFi Hotspot.
Feel The Forest Vibes
"Mercury Retrograde is an opportunity to reconnect to nature. Go out into the woods, visit the ocean, or simply hang out with your favorite neighborhood tree a few times a week," Gottesdiener suggests. If not, you can always bring the smell of trees, grass, and the general outdoors inside with fragrance, incense, or candles.
Have A Back-up Plan
You make a reservation for a nice date night or a long hang out with friends only to realize five minutes before that it never went through. That's Mercury Retrograde for you. When that happens, have everything from a cool board game to a book with unexpected date ideas in your arsenal.
Get Spiritual
Mercury in Retrograde can really bring the unexpected, making it possible for folks to question the universe. That's why it's important to connect back to your spirituality. "Lean into a spiritual practice at this time: for some, it's meditation, for others, it's rituals and spell work," Gottesdiener says. "Add some Rise Oil into your routine for a grounding moment infused with the aromatherapy of blood oranges and eucalyptus. For energetic clearing, work with selenite."
Relax & Sleep The Stress Away
When all else fails, escape the chaos that is Mercury Retrograde with a good night's sleep. Take a relaxing non-alcoholic tonic to soothe you to dreamland on your new satin pillowcases. Remember to not fully rely on your phone's alarm to wake you — you never know when the universe will fail you — and have a backup alarm from an old-fashioned (but modern-looking) clock.
