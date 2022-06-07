This $50 Vibrator’s Reviews Promised I’d Black Out From Pleasure — & I Did

If you are on social media and own a vagina, chances are you’ve heard of the viral Rose clit-sucking vibrator that promises life-changing orgasms. The rose-shaped stimulator, which has been dubbed the “Soul Snatcher 2000” by TikTok, blew up the internet last summer, and with over 500,000 likes, promises to be the best sex toy out there. But when I finally had it in hand (and between my legs), I was ultimately left underwhelmed. The suction was somehow too weak and too strong, making my clit tuck itself right back into its hood. And when I found the setting that was just right, it was hard to angle into the right spot and even more difficult to keep it there. Plus, the motor was so loud that the second I turned it on, my dog ran under the bed — talk about a mood killer. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a bad vibrator. It’s . . . fine. But like most contestants on The Bachelor, my time with the rose was bland and forgettable — nowhere near the soul-snatching pleasure the thousands of reviews had promised for me. Honestly, it’s not even the best clitoral vibrator I’ve tried. Tl;dr: I did not accept this rose.
Left wanting, I went on a renewed search for the best sex toy. I knew in my unsnatched soul there was a viral toy far more deserving of praise. And, boy, was I right. After scouring social media, a viral Twitter post led me to Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator. “I’m pretty sure I blacked out,” the screen-capped review states. “My legs went straight out like those goats who faint when scared.” The lengthy review — along with thousands of others awarding a 4.8-out-of-5-star rating on tracysdog.com — went on to recommend intense pre-stretching, hydration, and nothing else on your to-do list that required any brain power that day. I clicked purchase.
Left wanting, I went on a renewed search for the best sex toy. I knew in my unsnatched soul there was a viral toy far more deserving of praise. And, boy, was I right. After scouring social media, a viral Twitter post led me to Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator. “I’m pretty sure I blacked out,” the screen-capped review states. “My legs went straight out like those goats who faint when scared.” The lengthy review — along with thousands of others awarding a 4.8-out-of-5-star rating on tracysdog.com — went on to recommend intense pre-stretching, hydration, and nothing else on your to-do list that required any brain power that day. I clicked purchase.
Advertisement
“
Sometimes I literally get ringing ears and blurry vision like it’s SO GOOD it literally makes me lose sight and hearing.
Allison Musso, Tracy's Dog Reviewer
”
The Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator lives up to its goat-fainting hype and more, if possible. From its timely arrival in a super-discreet box, which made it look more like a tech accessory than a sex toy, to its quick charging time (under two hours), there was nothing about the durable yet somehow still soft and flexible toy that didn't impress me. The toy, which promised to be hands-free, latched onto me with ease, leaving my hands available to explore anything else I wanted to touch.
“
Holy sh*t.
Ashley, Tracy's Dog Reviewer
”
Though there was a bit of a learning curve as to how to angle it, I orgasmed within 30 seconds once the suction found the right spot. As I was getting ready to turn it off, I found myself finding another orgasm. In my entire 34 years of life, I have never orgasmed multiple times. Never. Like the original viral reviewer, I can’t be sure what happened next because I blacked out from overwhelming pleasure before collapsing back onto my bed like an overcooked noodle. And that was on the lowest of the 10 possible suction settings.
“
The first time I used this my soul left my body. I was literally levitating.
Alexis, Tracy's Dog Reviewer
”
After playing around more with the toy's 10 vibration patterns and 10 suction options, I came (quickly) to the conclusion that Tracy's Dog stands above the rest because its highly adjustable stimulation is completely customizable. So no matter how you like it, Tracy’s Dog OG delivers earth-shattering pleasure. (It's also available in a slightly more expensive waterproof model for those who prefer their pleasure delivered in the shower, bath, or hot tub).
I will recommend this toy to everyone I know until the day I die. Never has something so thoroughly lived up to its rave reviews. Be forewarned, the reviews don't exaggerate: Be sure to stretch and hydrate before use. Pleasure might be stronger than you’re used to! You have to try it to believe it, but I have a (pulsing, throbbing) feeling you won’t be disappointed.
I will recommend this toy to everyone I know until the day I die. Never has something so thoroughly lived up to its rave reviews. Be forewarned, the reviews don't exaggerate: Be sure to stretch and hydrate before use. Pleasure might be stronger than you’re used to! You have to try it to believe it, but I have a (pulsing, throbbing) feeling you won’t be disappointed.
“
I'm still belly-down on my bed and I'm not actually sure if I can get up. Please. Do yourself a solid and take the plunge.
Kieran, Tracy's Dog Reviewer
”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.