This $50 Vibrator’s Reviews Promised I’d Black Out From Pleasure — & I Did

After playing around more with the toy's 10 vibration patterns and 10 suction options, I came (quickly) to the conclusion that Tracy's Dog stands above the rest because its highly adjustable stimulation is completely customizable. So no matter how you like it, Tracy’s Dog OG delivers earth-shattering pleasure. (It's also available in a slightly more expensive waterproof model for those who prefer their pleasure delivered in the shower, bath, or hot tub).



I will recommend this toy to everyone I know until the day I die. Never has something so thoroughly lived up to its rave reviews. Be forewarned, the reviews don't exaggerate: Be sure to stretch and hydrate before use. Pleasure might be stronger than you’re used to! You have to try it to believe it, but I have a (pulsing, throbbing) feeling you won’t be disappointed.