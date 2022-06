This $50 Vibrator’s Reviews Promised I’d Black Out From Pleasure — & I Did

If you are on social media and own a vagina, chances are you’ve heard of the viral Rose clit-sucking vibrator that promises life-changing orgasms . The rose-shaped stimulator, which has been dubbed the “Soul Snatcher 2000” by TikTok, blew up the internet last summer, and with over 500,000 likes, promises to be the best sex toy out there. But when I finally had it in hand (and between my legs), I was ultimately left underwhelmed. The suction was somehow too weak and too strong, making my clit tuck itself right back into its hood. And when I found the setting that was just right, it was hard to angle into the right spot and even more difficult to keep it there. Plus, the motor was so loud that the second I turned it on, my dog ran under the bed — talk about a mood killer. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not a bad vibrator. It’s . . . fine. But like most contestants on The Bachelor, my time with the rose was bland and forgettable — nowhere near the soul-snatching pleasure the thousands of reviews had promised for me. Honestly, it’s not even the best clitoral vibrator I’ve tried. Tl;dr: I did not accept this rose.Left wanting, I went on a renewed search for the best sex toy. I knew in my unsnatched soul there was a viral toy far more deserving of praise. And, boy, was I right. After scouring social media, a viral Twitter post led me to Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator . “I’m pretty sure I blacked out,” the screen-capped review states. “My legs went straight out like those goats who faint when scared.” The lengthy review — along with thousands of others awarding a 4.8-out-of-5-star rating on tracysdog.com — went on to recommend intense pre-stretching, hydration, and nothing else on your to-do list that required any brain power that day. I clicked purchase.