Shop These 'Game Of Thrones' Sex Toys
by
Erika W. Smith
More from Sex Toys
Sex Toys
These Remote Control Sex Toys Let Your Partner Control Your Orgasm
Erika W. Smith
May 16, 2019
Sex
Double Standards & Discrimination: How This Sex Toy Won Back A Hu...
“This double standard makes it clear that women's sexuality is not worthy of innovation,” reads an open letter written by Lora Haddock, the founder
by
Sarah Midkiff
Sex Toys
Give Your Partner A Sexy Gift For Mother's Day
This Mother’s Day, why not skip the heart-shaped necklace and give your partner a new vibrator instead? While many new moms experience a drop in their
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
Kegel Balls: Your Secret To A More Intense Orgasm
Kegel balls, also called Ben Wa balls, saw a spike in sales thanks to Fifty Shades of Gray. But Christian Grey didn’t exactly provide an instruction
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
Sex Without Penetration Can Be Incredible — Try It
Too often, when we think of sex, we think of penetration. But sex doesn’t have to include penetration — plenty of people prefer sex without it! And
by
Erika W. Smith
Mothership
What You Need To Know About Postpartum Masturbation
Giving birth is an intense and painful experience… but new parents are masturbating sooner than some might expect. One 2013 study found that 40% of cis
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
Roomies Sharing Vibrators Is Apparently A Trend Now
If three makes a trend, then we might have a friends-sharing-vibrators trend going on right now — at least on TV. In one scene in the new Netflix movie
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
The Best Sex Positions For G-Spot Orgasms
If you love deep penetration during vaginal sex — either accompanied by clitoral stimulation or by itself — you might love G-spot stimulation. "The
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
This Vibrator Was Designed To Make A Statement
“I like your ring!” “Thanks, it’s a vibrator!” That’s an exchange you might have while rocking the Palma, a new vibrator from Unbound
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
These Creative, One-Of-A-Kind Sex Toys Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to sex toys, you’ve got your staples: the wand, the rabbit, the bullet vibe… not to mention the dildo, the butt plug, and the sleeve.
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
How To Derive Even More Pleasure From Anal Sex
Squirting is a popular porn category, but although it's not as common IRL, squirting can and does happen — including during anal sex. As you might
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
We Found The Top 11 Women-Approved Lubes (So You Don't Have ...
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Elizabeth Buxton
I'll Have What She's Having
10 Vibrators That'll Hit Your G-Spot
For the woman who loves sex toys, a G-spot vibrator is clutch. It’s specifically designed to offer internal (and sometimes simultaneous external)
by
GiGi Engle
Relationships
13 Sexts That Are Better Than A Valentine's Day Card
Romance and love are the cornerstones of Valentine's Day, but there's another part of this candy-coated holiday that can be even more fun to celebrate:
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex Toys
A $750K Suburban Home Is For Sale With A Fully Furnished Sex Room
People on Twitter cannot stop talking about a real estate listing for a five-bedroom furnished home in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania. From the outside, the
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Orgasms
All The Health Benefits Of Orgasms, Explained
It doesn't take a doctor or mental health expert to tell you that orgasms feel good. The involuntary contractions and release, plus the combination of
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
Why Anal Sex Is Pleasurable For Some People — But Not Everyone
In a way, anal sex is like cilantro: some people find it scrumptious in moderation, while others tried it once, absolutely hated it, and vowed to avoid it
by
Cory Stieg
Sex Toys
Cheap Thrills: 8 Powerful Vibrators Under $50
When some of the best vibrators cost $75, $100, $200, and more, it's hard not to think of these helpful masturbating tools as a luxury. But not being able
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex Toys
These Are The Best Sex Toys For Men
Sex toys aren’t just for women, and they aren’t only designed with the female anatomy in mind. The market is far more wide-ranging than you might
by
GiGi Engle
Sex
Why Trying Anal Sex Should Be Your New Year's Resolution
As 2018 winds down and we settle into the swing of the holiday season, it’s time to start thinking about the New Year’s resolutions we want to set for
by
Laken Howard
Sex Tips
These Are The Best Tantric Sex Tips
Tantric sex or tantra is a pretty trendy concept nowadays. Maybe you've heard of it from a celebrity gossip magazine, your local sex shop, or a friend,
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex Toys
These 7 Sex Toys Mimic Oral Sex (Almost)
Up until recently, finding a sex toy that mimics oral sex has been hard. You want bondage toys? No problem. Missing penetrative sex? You're covered. Want
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex Toys
These Bondage Toys Will Take Your Sex Life To The Next Level
Whether you were introduced to the world of bondage through Fifty Shades of Grey, or restraints have always turned you on, there's a whole range of BDSM
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
10 Sexy Gifts For Your Partner
It’s that time of year again: People are busily browsing for the perfect gift for their SO. If it feels like you’re looking in vain, might we suggest
by
GiGi Engle
Sex Toys
23 Sex Toys You Can Buy On Amazon Prime
Sometimes, Amazon feels like a magical land where all of your wildest and most bizarre dreams can come true. The power to buy anything with one click is
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex Toys
These Quiet Vibrators Will Help You Masturbate In Peace
One of the biggest challenges of living in New York City — besides the unreliable subways — is the complete lack of personal space. When rent for a
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
This New Erotica App Is Like The Headspace Of Sexual Pleasure
Whether you're on the edge of your seat listening to a podcast about serial killers, or deep-breathing along with your guided meditation app, at any given
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
22 Sultry Sex Tips For People In Long-Distance Relationships
Anyone committed to a long-distance relationship deserves a standing ovation. Not only are you putting in that extra effort every day, you’re also
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Sex Toys
The Sex Toy You Can Secretly Wear All Day Long
There's a hierarchy to most people's underwear collection: you have the pairs you wear when you think you're going to have sex, the ones that are strictly
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
How To Have Sex In Every Room In Your House
Whether you live in a studio apartment the size of a shoebox, a shared apartment with five roommates, or a mansion with a guest house, you should take
by
Cory Stieg
