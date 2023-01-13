Candy and jewelry are fine and dandy, but when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day, nothing says "I love you" more than a gorgeous bouquet of roses. But while real roses have a finite shelf life, the viral rose vibrator stands the test of time. So if you've been thinking about pulling the trigger on this pleasure-filled treat, there's no better time than right now. That's because mega sex toy retailer PinkCherry is throwing an unbeatable Valentine's Day sale, with best-selling toys up to 80% off (yes, including the famed rose). All you have to do is put in discount code LOVE and watch your total get slashed down with insane savings.
Looking to show yourself some love this holiday or a gift for one of your Galentines? Or maybe you want to spice things up with your beau after a romantic dinner out? PinkCherry's sale is filled with all you can want and more, including top-rated toys from luxury brands like Lelo's Tiani Duo Couple's Massager and the dual-stimulation suction vibrator from Womanizer. No matter what you're looking for, PinkCherry has it — and has it on sale. But don't wait too long to fill up your bouquet of sex toys, the sale only lasts through February 14. Below, see our top five, can't-miss picks from the PinkCherry Valentine's Day sale and celebrate the day of love with pleasure.
Looking to show yourself some love this holiday or a gift for one of your Galentines? Or maybe you want to spice things up with your beau after a romantic dinner out? PinkCherry's sale is filled with all you can want and more, including top-rated toys from luxury brands like Lelo's Tiani Duo Couple's Massager and the dual-stimulation suction vibrator from Womanizer. No matter what you're looking for, PinkCherry has it — and has it on sale. But don't wait too long to fill up your bouquet of sex toys, the sale only lasts through February 14. Below, see our top five, can't-miss picks from the PinkCherry Valentine's Day sale and celebrate the day of love with pleasure.
Advertisement
Who needs real flowers when you've got PinkCherry's signature rose vibrator? The petite suction vibrator may look cute, but she's anything but sweet. The clitoral stimulator has a 4.94 out of 5-star rating with over 200 reviews—each more effusive than the last. With quotes like, "Holy sweet baby Jesus," and "within 60 seconds my eyes were rolling back into my head like some kind of possessed demon," you know it's well worth its under $30 price tag. It also comes in various shades of pink and red, so you can go ahead and buy a whole bouquet and be the most popular person on Galentine's Day.
Join the ranks of satisfied customers with the Satisfyer Pro 2. Though we usually steer people towards purchasing the viral vibe on Amazon (where it boasts over 65,000 reviews!), PinkCherry has done the unthinkable and offered it for an even lower price (one we haven't seen since Black Friday). Purchasing an already incredible vibrator for an insane discount price? We can't think of a better way to love yourself.
Punny name included, PinkCherry's massage wand vibrator is an all-around delight. Its wide, flexible head allows for super-powered vibrations to hit all your erogenous zones. Though a few reviewers were surprised at how large the wand is (most of them are, to be honest!), the vast majority were hugely impressed.
Advertisement
Yes, we are the first to advocate self-love, but if you have a Valentine you want to give a little something-something extra special to this year, we recommend surprising your beau with a couples' vibrator. This model from sex tech brand LELO is small enough to be worn comfortably during intercourse, giving extra vibrations to both you and your partner. It's also connected to a remote if you want to get the party started by handing the control over. Share the love, indeed.
Oral sex toy lovers will have a huge reason to celebrate come Valentine's Day. According to extremely happy reviewers, this little sucker leaves one hell of an orgasmic impression. Because of its unique ability to suck and vibrate simultaneously, the clitoral stimulator has become a customer favorite. As one review raves, "This sucker works!"
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.